Join the movement to make sure every child is counted in the 2020 Census by taking part in Statistics in Schools Week: Everyone Counts! This week-long series of activities, from March 2-6, aims to educate students about the importance of the once-a-decade count. Help promote SIS Week as we work to unite educators across the country to make sure everyone is counted.
Census results help determine how billions of dollars in federal funding flow into states and communities each year.
The results determine how many seats in Congress each state gets.
It's mandated by the U.S. Constitution in Article 1, Section 2: The U.S. has counted its population every 10 years since 1790.
When you respond to the census, your answers are kept anonymous. They are used only to produce statistics.
The U.S. Census Bureau is bound by law to protect your answers and keep them strictly confidential. The law ensures that your private information is never published and that your answers cannot be used against you by any government agency or court.
By law, the Census Bureau cannot release any identifiable information about you, your home, or your business, even to law enforcement agencies. That's protected under Title 13 of the U.S. Code.
The Census Bureau employees who have access to your data have sworn a lifetime oath to protect your information.
Before publishing any 2020 statistics, we verify that they meet our strict confidentiality standards.
