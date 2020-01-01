Skip Header
Statistics in Schools Week: March 2-6

Join the movement to make sure every child is counted in the 2020 Census by taking part in Statistics in Schools Week: Everyone Counts! This week-long series of activities, from March 2-6, aims to educate students about the importance of the once-a-decade count. Help promote SIS Week as we work to unite educators across the country to make sure everyone is counted.

Your response matters.

Health clinics. Fire departments. Schools. Even roads and highways. The census can shape many different aspects of your community.

Census results help determine how billions of dollars in federal funding flow into states and communities each year.

The results determine how many seats in Congress each state gets.

It's mandated by the U.S. Constitution in Article 1, Section 2: The U.S. has counted its population every 10 years since 1790.

See how your answers can shape your future

 

 

Your privacy matters.

Every employee takes an oath to protect your personal information for life.

When you respond to the census, your answers are kept anonymous. They are used only to produce statistics.

The U.S. Census Bureau is bound by law to protect your answers and keep them strictly confidential. The law ensures that your private information is never published and that your answers cannot be used against you by any government agency or court.

Learn more about how we protect your privacy
Red question mark icon

Did you know…

By law, the Census Bureau cannot release any identifiable information about you, your home, or your business, even to law enforcement agencies. That's protected under Title 13 of the U.S. Code.

Red question mark icon

Did you know…

The Census Bureau employees who have access to your data have sworn a lifetime oath to protect your information.

Red question mark icon

Did you know…

Before publishing any 2020 statistics, we verify that they meet our strict confidentiality standards.

 

 

Your help matters.

Getting a complete and accurate count in 2020 requires everyone's help. And there are many ways for individuals, businesses, community organizations, and others to play a part.

Partner With Us

Hundreds of corporations, nonprofits, policymakers, and individuals are helping us spread the word about the 2020 Census and why it's important to participate.

Spread the Word

You can share the most up-to-date and accurate Census Bureau news and information with your friends, family, and followers on Facebook, Twitter, and Instagram.

Work With Us

We are recruiting thousands of people across the country to assist with the 2020 Census. Earn extra income while helping your community.

