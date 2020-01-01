Skip Header
Respond
Menu
Partners
Educators
News & Events
Help
Respond

English

Component ID: #ti841865992

Shape your future.

START HERE.

Respond
Component ID: #ti1828177229

 

 

Component ID: #ti1153694567

 

 

Component ID: #ti2071833145

It's Quick and Easy

The 2020 Census takes just a few moments to complete.

Component ID: #ti976719777

It's Quick and Easy

The 2020 Census takes just a few moments to complete.

Component ID: #ti693022859

It's Not Too Late

You can still complete the census today.

Component ID: #ti1046318309

It's Not Too Late

You can still complete the census today.

Component ID: #ti276663420

It's Safe and Secure

The U.S. Census Bureau keeps your answers safe and confidential.

Component ID: #ti1751737994

It's Safe and Secure

The U.S. Census Bureau keeps your answers safe and confidential.

Component ID: #ti1875902548

 

 

#007E8F
Component ID: #ti792233374

How To Respond

The 2020 Census is happening now. You can respond online, by phone, or by mail.

Learn How

  

Stay in the Know

Monitoring COVID-19

Since the suspension of field operations in March, we have continually assessed operational plans to ensure that we count everyone safely.

Census Takers Will Be Following Up

Census takers will follow up in person with homes that have not responded to the 2020 Census. All census takers will wear masks and follow safety protocols.

State by State Response Rates

Check out what percentage of households in your state have been counted by census takers and total response rates from across the country.

Component ID: #ti904041209

 

 

#008556

Your response matters.

Health clinics. Fire departments. Schools. Even roads and highways. The census can shape many different aspects of your community.

Component ID: #ti1310655103

Census results help determine how billions of dollars in federal funding flow into states and communities each year.

Component ID: #ti1423935609

The results determine how many seats in Congress each state gets.

Component ID: #ti760845173

It's mandated by the U.S. Constitution in Article 1, Section 2: The U.S. has counted its population every 10 years since 1790.

Component ID: #ti1333752428
See how your answers can shape your future

 

 

Other Ongoing Surveys

The Census Bureau is currently conducting mulitple surveys, including the Household Pulse Survey and the American Community Survey.  If you are contacted for another survey, you must still complete the 2020 Census.  Visit census.gov to learn more about these other surveys and how they work.

Explore other Census surveys

  

#9B2743

Your privacy matters.

Every employee takes an oath to protect your personal information for life.

Component ID: #ti1438037670

When you respond to the census, your answers are kept anonymous. They are used only to produce statistics.

The U.S. Census Bureau is bound by law to protect your answers and keep them strictly confidential. The law ensures that your private information is never published and that your answers cannot be used against you by any government agency or court.

Component ID: #ti2126047598
Learn more about how we protect your privacy
Component ID: #ti1919696743
Red question mark icon

Did you know…

By law, the Census Bureau cannot release any identifiable information about you, your home, or your business, even to law enforcement agencies. That's protected under Title 13 of the U.S. Code.

Component ID: #ti1683948425
Red question mark icon

Did you know…

The Census Bureau employees who have access to your data have sworn a lifetime oath to protect your information.

Component ID: #ti1490197377
Red question mark icon

Did you know…

Before publishing any 2020 statistics, we verify that they meet our strict confidentiality standards.

 

 

#007E8F

Your help matters.

Getting a complete and accurate count in 2020 requires everyone's help. And there are many ways for individuals, businesses, community organizations, and others to play a part.

Partner With Us

Hundreds of corporations, nonprofits, policymakers, and individuals are helping us spread the word about the 2020 Census and why it's important to participate.

Join us

Spread the Word

You can share the most up-to-date and accurate Census Bureau news and information with your friends, family, and followers on Facebook, Twitter, and Instagram.

Get Answers to Your Questions

We want to make sure you have answers to all of your questions about the 2020 Census.

Learn More

Current versions of major browsers provide the best viewing experience.