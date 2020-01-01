Earn extra income while helping your community.

Why Apply?

Earn Extra Money

Could you use a little extra income? Jobs for the 2020 Census offer competitive wages that are paid weekly. Authorized expenses, such as mileage, are reimbursed for employees doing fieldwork.

Support Your Community

Decennial census data are used to determine your representation in Congress, as well as how funds are spent for roads, schools, hospitals, and more. Help ensure that everyone in your community is counted in the next decennial census.

Fit Your Schedule

Temporary positions for the 2020 Census feature flexible hours—a perfect fit if you are looking to earn a little extra money, even if you already have other commitments.

Be a Part of History

Every 10 years since 1790, the United States has undertaken the momentous task of counting all of its residents. This is your chance to play a role.