X
  Is this page helpful?
Thumbs Up Image Yes    Thumbs Down Image No
X
No, thanks
255 characters remaining
X
Thank you for your feedback.
Comments or suggestions?
Skip to content
Apply Now
Menu
Apply Now

2020 Census Jobs

Earn extra income while helping your community.

The U.S. Census Bureau is recruiting thousands of people across the country to assist with the 2020 Census count.

Apply Now
/content/2020census/en/jobs/_jcr_content/root/responsivegrid_bottom/threefeatures.threefeaturesitemimg.1.png/1567114943933.png

Job Details

We are hiring for a variety of temporary jobs, including census takers, recruiting assistants, office staff, and supervisory staff.

Review job details
/content/2020census/en/jobs/_jcr_content/root/responsivegrid_bottom/threefeatures.threefeaturesitemimg.2.png/1567114943996.png

How to Apply

Candidates must complete an online job application. The application includes assessment questions about your education, work, and other experience.

Learn More
/content/2020census/en/jobs/_jcr_content/root/responsivegrid_bottom/threefeatures.threefeaturesitemimg.3.png/1567114943965.png

Pay & Locations

Positions for the 2020 Census are located throughout the United States and Puerto Rico.

Check pay rates

Ready to Apply?

Take the next step toward joining our team! Complete your application today.

Apply Now
Component ID: #ti100705506

Already Applied?

Check your status, or update or download your application.

Review your Application

We're Here to Help

Frequently Asked Questions

For a full list of our FAQs, visit our FAQ page for the answers to questions we get most often about 2020 Census Jobs.

Contact Us About 2020 Jobs

For answers to technical questions, or to reach your area census office, please visit our Contact Us page.

Why Apply?

Earn Extra Money

Could you use a little extra income? Jobs for the 2020 Census offer competitive wages that are paid weekly. Authorized expenses, such as mileage, are reimbursed for employees doing fieldwork.

Support Your Community

Decennial census data are used to determine your representation in Congress, as well as how funds are spent for roads, schools, hospitals, and more. Help ensure that everyone in your community is counted in the next decennial census.

Fit Your Schedule

Temporary positions for the 2020 Census feature flexible hours—a perfect fit if you are looking to earn a little extra money, even if you already have other commitments.

Be a Part of History

Every 10 years since 1790, the United States has undertaken the momentous task of counting all of its residents. This is your chance to play a role.

Apply Now

Other Employment Opportunities

The Census Bureau has other employment opportunities; to learn more search the Federal Government's official employment site at usajobs.gov, browse Field Jobs by State, and/or visit the National Processing Center site.

The U.S. Census Bureau is an equal opportunity employer.